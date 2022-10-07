Dar for timely completion of KSA-funded projects

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has underlined the need for timely execution of SDF-funded (Saudi Development Fund) projects and directed to resolve any pending issues delaying the completion of these projects and investment in future projects by SDF. He was speaking in a meeting with Federal Minister of Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at the Finance Division, on Thursday.

The two federal ministers discussed the progress of ongoing projects and the status of future projects financed by the Saudi Development Fund. It was informed that a dedicated EAD team is resolving the issues hampering the progress and ensuring the swift execution of projects.