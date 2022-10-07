Cold storage raided: tainted food discarded

LAHORE:An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded 12,960 putrid eggs, 900kg substandard skimmed milk and 600kg rotten fruits while carrying out a raid on a cold storage in Daroghawala.

PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik said that rotten eggs were being used in the preparation of egg powder. He said that putrid eggs were stored after purchasing at a cheap rate from hatcheries and poultry farms. He said that the raiding team also witnessed an abundance of insects, poor storage system, stinky environment and the worst condition of hygiene in the cold store area. Apart from that, FBO failed to present the necessary record to the raiding team on the spot.