US places Myanmar arms dealers on sanctions blacklist

WASHINGTON: The US Treasury placed a group of Myanmar arms dealers and their company Dynasty International on its sanctions blacklist on Thursday for their support of the “oppressive” military government.

The sanctions targeted Dynasty owners Aung Moe Myint and his brother Hlaing Moe Myint, and Dynasty director Myo Thitsar, for supplying of weapons, armaments, missiles, and aircraft to the regime, which has been condemned widely for violent repression of the political opposition.

“Following the February 1, 2021, coup that overthrew Burma´s democratically elected civilian government, the military has committed numerous atrocities against people in Burma, including the violent repression of political dissent, the killing of over 2,300 innocent civilians, and displacement of more than 900,000 people,” the Treasury said in a statement, using the former formal name for the country.