Thailand stun Pakistan in Women Asia Cup

LAHORE: Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets to hand Pakistan their first loss in the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) on Thursday morning.

Pakistan bowlers bowled well but failed to stop Thailand from reaching the modest 117-run target. Thailand chased down the target on the penultimate ball of the match. Requiring 16 runs from two overs, the 19th over went for only six runs bowled by Nida Dar, who picked the prized scalp of Natthakan Chantham who top-scored with a 51-ball 61, which included five fours and two sixes.

With 10 runs required off the last over, Rosenan Kanoh struck Diana for a four on the second last ball to help her side achieve the target with four wickets in hand.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Sidra Amin continued her fine form in the tournament. She top-scored with a 64-ball 56, smashing six boundaries. Pakistan scored 116 for five in their 20 overs.

This was Pakistan’s first loss in the tournament. In the first two matches, Pakistan had beaten Malaysia and defending champions Bangladesh.

Pakistan will now take on arch-rivals India.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan 116-5, 20 overs (Sidra Amin 56; Sornnarin Tippoch 2-20).

Thailand 117-6, 19.5 overs (Natthakan Chantham 61; Nida Dar 2-26, Tuba Hasan 2-18).

Player of the match - Natthakan Chantham (Thailand).