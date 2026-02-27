Jonathan Majors set to make explosive comeback to acting after 2023 conviction
Jonathan Majors, since his fallout from Hollywood, has been rebuilding his career
Jonathan Majors, a rising name in Hollywood, experienced a career nosedive after a conviction in 2023 for assaulting his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Now, he is making a comeback to acting after four years.
The Daily Wire, Ben Shapiro's media company, which is expanding into film production, has tapped the embattled star for a role in an untitled action film.
Details about the movie have been kept under wraps. But a report in Deadline states the story is inspired by 1980s and 1990s action films such as Red Dawn and Toy Soldiers.
Kyle Rankin will pen the screenplay while Shapiro, Dallas Sonnier (Bone Tomahawk), Travis Mills (Frontier Crucible), Lillian Campbell (The Pendragon Cycle), and Sydney Aucreman (Terror On The Prairie) are producing.
Major's comeback after scandal
Soon, he was found guilty in the case of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in 2023; several companies distanced themselves from the actor.
The most prominent among them is Marvel Studios, which has been hyping Majors as the next super-villain of the universe. But he was dropped and replaced by Robert Downey Jr, who is now portraying Doctor Doom.
However, the actor from Lompoc, California, has not given up on his Hollywood dream. Since he has been outcast from the industry, Majors has been rebuilding his career.
In addition to the latest untitled movie, Majors is also attached to Martin Villeneuve's supernatural revenge thriller Merciless.
