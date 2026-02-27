Andrew’s woes amid King Charles’ cancer battle triggers Harry into action for ‘stiff upper lip’ type dad

Its common knowledge that the issues surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor are taking their toll on King Charles who is still battling cancer at the moment, and it seems his youngest son Prince Harry is doing everything in his power to soften that blow.

News of his efforts have been shared as part of a report by Star Magazine and according to their findings while Harry is already in touch with his father, there is a snag, which is that the monarch is “very much the stiff upper lip type” so “he’s not going to admit to feeling down.”

Due to his own personality the Duke of Sussex is even going as far as to try and “reach out to other people in his world,” particular Princess Kate, “to try and get the real picture of just how hard this is all hitting him.”

This is also taking a toll on him its said, because Harry is said to be hating the idea of his father going through all this when he’s across the ocean,” the same source has admitted.

“He feels like he should be there to help and he’s offered to jump on a plane [but] Charles is insisting he’s fine and not to worry.”

Its at the point where he’s even a hair trigger away from flying back to the other side of the pond, that too the moment “anyone else [tell] him he should be there.”

Before signing off the source also said, “he knows it’s not the right time, but it will be sad to be arriving there without her and the kids.”