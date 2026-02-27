Jennifer Garner reveals beauty choice she makes as Botox alternative in her 50s

Jennifer Garner says she prefers a haircut to injectables when it comes to smoothing her forehead.

The 53-year-old actress made the admission on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast. In her defense, Botox does not suit her features. She explained that even a small amount can leave her forehead looking frozen.

“Of course, I’ve tried Botox and all that, but it takes very little to completely freeze my forehead,” Garner told Kelce, 33. “And then I just feel so conspicuous, like I’ve got a walking billboard.”

“I might as well get a tattoo of something, you know, across it. It’s horrible,” she added. “So no, the Botox in the forehead, unfortunately, is not for me.”

Garner acknowledged her “creasy wrinkles” and shared her hack for dealing with them. “Sometimes I get bangs,” she revealed.

Garner, co-founder of Once Upon a Farm, has previously expressed caution around cosmetic procedures. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar last June, she said Botox does not work well for her and that she values being able to move her forehead, calling it a defining feature of her face.

In a 2022 conversation with the same publication, the 13 turning 30 actor advised younger people against starting injectables too early.