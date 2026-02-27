King Charles secretly relies on advice from THIS royal
The key royal member who keeps King Charles grounded revealed
Amid ongoing scandal surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles reportedly turns to one key member of the royal family for the guidance.
According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, the monarch's sister is someone's who's "down to earth" advice is helping steady the monarchy.
Anne, the Princess Royal is said to be "absolutely pivotal" to keeping the royal family on track.
The royal expert told The Daily Mail that the sister of King Charles is "synonymous with dedication to duty."
"She relishes a high workload and usually undertakes the most royal engagements of any royal. However, she prefers to avoid the media circus that follows the most high-profile royals," Richard added.
As per the expert, the Princess Royal's "no nonsense approach" has impressed the public, noting that she reportedly does her own makeup and even "drives herself to engagements."
"She is also famed for her unstuffy approach and often recycles outfits," Richard added.
It is pertinent to mention that Anne is said to be the "closest confident" to King Charles. Hello! Magazine reported that Anne is one of the few people the monarch is said to "fully trust."
"Their dynamic is built on respect. Anne has always been firm in her views and is not afraid to push back when she disagrees with her brother," the outlet stated.
-
Sarah Ferguson drops an accusation against Andrew? ‘He just wants leverage’
-
Kate Middleton dubbed ‘conscious shopper’ by famous fashion expert
-
Princess Catherine joins volunteers in Newtown during Powys visit
-
Shamed Andrew thought BBC interview was ‘time to shine,’ says staff
-
The Royal Family tipped to quit mantra over Andrew issue
-
Kate Middleton drops four-word message for young girl after Wales visit
-
Shamed Andrew uncensored ‘massages’ should be refunded to public
-
Meghan Markle adds diamonds to engagement ring for Jordan trip