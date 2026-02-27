King Charles secretly relies on advice from THIS royal

Amid ongoing scandal surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles reportedly turns to one key member of the royal family for the guidance.

According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, the monarch's sister is someone's who's "down to earth" advice is helping steady the monarchy.

Anne, the Princess Royal is said to be "absolutely pivotal" to keeping the royal family on track.

The royal expert told The Daily Mail that the sister of King Charles is "synonymous with dedication to duty."

"She relishes a high workload and usually undertakes the most royal engagements of any royal. However, she prefers to avoid the media circus that follows the most high-profile royals," Richard added.

As per the expert, the Princess Royal's "no nonsense approach" has impressed the public, noting that she reportedly does her own makeup and even "drives herself to engagements."

"She is also famed for her unstuffy approach and often recycles outfits," Richard added.

It is pertinent to mention that Anne is said to be the "closest confident" to King Charles. Hello! Magazine reported that Anne is one of the few people the monarch is said to "fully trust."

"Their dynamic is built on respect. Anne has always been firm in her views and is not afraid to push back when she disagrees with her brother," the outlet stated.