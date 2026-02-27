Pink Separates from Carey Hart call it quits 20 years after marriage

Pink and husband Carey Hart have called it quits after 20 years of marriage.

The couple, who share two children, daughter Willow Sage, 14, and son Jameson Moon, 9, have kept mum over the news.

The couple first separated only two years after their marriage in 2006. Later in 2009, the couple revealed that they are working on their romance.

"We're rebuilding,” Hart told PEOPLE that April. “Sometimes you have to take a couple of steps backwards to move forward."

Later, Pink told PEOPLE: “Long-term relationships are not easy. It is much easier to stay in the solid days and jump from relationship to relationship, because then you don't have to fix the problems that keep recurring. You have to end up fixing yourself; you can't fix the other person. So it can be challenging, and there's good days and there's bad days.”

She added: “I think it’s an impossible expectation for you to think that you’re going to evolve at exactly the same pace as another person in exactly the same direction. So it takes work to redefine what's important. I don't want to break up my family. That's been my main goal, since I had a broken family. Sometimes you have to let it go. You can't die on every mountain.”