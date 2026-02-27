Shamed Andrew uncensored ‘massages’ should be refunded to public

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is demanded to pay back any misuse of public funds.

The ex Prince was recently accused of using taxpayer funded money to sponsor his massages while he was a trade envoy.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has now demanded that Andrew should reimburse any funds taken from the government.

She told The i Paper: “Of course”.

Reeves also commented upon Cabinet Minister Sir Chris Bryant’s claim that Andrew “rude, arrogant and entitled.”

Reeves said: “Well, I’ve never met [Andrew] and I think that’s probably for the best.”

Earlier, Masseuse, Monique Gianelloni, revealed she was trafficked to Andrew by Ghislaine Maxwell back in 2000, in the face of a massage appointment.

Speaking to MailOnline, she said: “After saying ‘Hello’, he disappeared to the bathroom and came back in the nude.

“I averted my eyes and I was quite embarrassed. I was so nervous I was in Buckingham Palace… I was going through the motions.”

“If there was anything untoward I don’t really remember noticing that except for the fact he took the towel off very fast,” she noted.

Andrew was taken in for an 11-hour questioning by the police under suspicion of ‘misconduct in public office’. Meanwhile, 12 different forces are investigating the alleged crimes Andrew has been accused of since the release of the Epstein files.

The King has insisted that the “law must take its course”.