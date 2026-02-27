Burger King launches AI chatbot to track employee politeness

Burger King, the global fast-food chain, is introducing an AI chatbot named “Patty” to live inside employees’ headsets, aiming to improve service and monitor friendliness.

The OpenAI-powered assistant is part of the BK Assistant platform, which helps staff with meal preparation, inventory, and operational guidance.

How does Burger King’s Patty work?

Burger King Cheif Digital Officer Thibault Roux told The Verge that Patty is trained to detect polite phrases such as "please", “thank you", and “welcome to Burger King". Managers can then use the AI to check how their location performs on customer friendliness.

Roux emphasised that the system is designed as a coaching tool, with ongoing efforts to capture the tone of employee interactions accurately.

Patty also assists in practical ways, such as through the provision of instructions on food preparation or machine cleaning. The AI is integrated with Burger King’s cloud-based point-of-sale system to notify managers when a product is out of stock or when equipment requires maintenance.

According to Roux, within 15 minutes, menu boards and inventory information are implemented on all digital platforms to ensure that customers receive the latest information.

Although Burger King’s AI assistant is designed to assist employees and interact with customers, the company has not yet explored AI-powered drive-thrus, unlike its competitors McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Taco Bell.