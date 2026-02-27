Kate Middleton drops four-word message for young girl after Wales visit

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales melted hearts during her recent visit to Wales.

On Thursday, the future Queen of Britain marked her royal visit to a Welsh art gallery ahead of St David's Day.

As they attended an art workshop at Oriel Davies, Kate had a heartwarming interaction with a young girl.

The official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales posted a video glimpse from the interaction in which the young girl gifted Kate a handmade necklace. In the special moment, the Princess of Wales allowed the child to fasten it around her neck.

Following the interaction, Kate shared a "thank you" message for the young girl on social media. In the caption, Kensington Palace wrote on behalf of Kate, "Thank you for the necklace! @orieldavies."

Royal fans expressed their love for the Princess in the comments section. One user wrote for Kate Middleton, "I didn’t expect her to do that – she surprises us every day and yes that little girl will remember this special moment when she is older."

Another added, "This video is so precious! It’s so heartwarming, I love how the little girl put the pearl necklace on. So cute."

"Such a beautiful lady, that little girl will never forget that moment," the third comment read.