Kylie Kelce reveals rules she wants daughter Bennett to learn at 3: No more 'passies'

Kylie Kelce shared she wants her second youngest daughter to learn to accept "no."

The 33-year-old podcast host, who shares four daughters with her husband Jason Kelce, revealed that she has set some goals for her daughter Bennett following her third birthday.

Two of them are to stop using pacifiers and learning to accept no.

“The age of 3 is going to come with losing passies,” the doting mom began on the latest episode of the podcast. “For all of those people who are gonna get in the comments and be like, ‘By 3 years old, she should have already lost the passies.’ Hey, I'm gonna need you to sit down. You actually came to the wrong place, and we don't accept that type of b******* around here."

"So I'mma need you to just kick rocks, not the place or the time or the person.”

The mom of four further noted that Bennett needs to “take no for an answer.”

“Super simple," she added laughingly.

As for the newly turned three-year-old's behaviour, Kylie noted Bennett showed an attitude of a “threenager.”

“Everyone talks about the terrible twos. I didn't find two to be terribly crazy with Benny,” Kylie explained. “I would love to say that Benny is going to be a threenager, but she already did the teenager thing at 2. So 3 will be a fun surprise. Every single age has been different for every kid, so it's hard to predict what's about to happen.”

Kylie Kelce is also mom to daughter Wyatt, six, and Elliotte, four, and Finn, 11 months.