Experts warn Andrew’s legal troubles in UK could be far from over

Former Prince Andrew’s troubles are far from over after he was told he may face serious legal trouble in the UK.

Experts warned the former duke, who now goes by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, that he could face jail if UK prosecutors find he helped move young women for Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew is under investigation after he was released following his arrest on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

A lawyer, Perry Wander, who is representing one of the alleged Epstein victims, said Andrew introduced them to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell and encouraged trips on Epstein’s private planes.

Under U.K. law, arranging travel for someone who is then exploited can count as human trafficking and he warned that if prosecutors pursue the case, Andrew could be looking at significant criminal consequences.

The Beverly Hills attorney said, "In my professional legal opinion, based upon the facts presented, if a prosecutor in the United Kingdom were to apply the governing statutory framework under the Modern Slavery Act 2015, a reasonable basis would exist to conclude that criminal liability for trafficking could be established."

He added, "My client was introduced to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell by then Prince Andrew, and Andrew actively encouraged and facilitated my client's travel aboard Epstein's private aircraft."

"If a prosecutor applied these facts to Section 2 of the Modern Slavery Act 2015, the encouragement and facilitation of travel – combined with knowledge or reasonable foresight of sexual exploitation – could satisfy the statutory elements of human trafficking for purposes of sexual exploitation."

Another legal source told Radar Online, "If evidence shows that individuals were moved through U.K. airports or R.A.F. bases with a view to exploitation, and with the help of figures like Andrew, prosecutors would be under immense pressure to examine who facilitated that travel. The statute is clear – encouragement and foresight matter."