Smartphone market set for biggest-ever decline in 2026
Smartphone shipments are expected to drop 12.9% to 1.12 billion units by 2027, as per a new report
As per the tech analysts, the global smartphone market is poised to suffer its biggest decline ever in 2026, sinking to a more-than-decade low in shipments, as surging memory chip prices drive up device costs, the International Data Corporation said on Thursday.
Smartphone shipments are expected to drop 12.9% to 1.12 billion units, the research firm said in a report.
The decline will hit low-end Android manufacturers the hardest, while Apple and Samsung are positioned to gain market share as smaller rivals struggle or exit the market entirely, the report said.
"What we are witnessing is not a temporary squeeze, but a tsunami-like shock originating in the memory supply chain," said Francisco Jeronimo, vice president for Worldwide Client Devices at IDC.
A rapid build-out of AI infrastructure by tech firms such as Meta, Google and Microsoft has captured much of the memory chips supply, lifting prices as manufacturers prioritize components for higher-margin data centers over consumer devices.
Memory chips, or DRAM, are crucial to smartphones as they allow power-hungry applications to run smoothly.
Analysts have said rising component costs will force budget-device focused companies to pass the expenses on to consumers, just as demand at higher price points is weakening.
Apple and Samsung, with stronger balance sheets and premium positioning, are better positioned, IDC said.
It expects the average selling price of smartphones to surge 14% to a record $523 this year, as manufacturers shift toward higher-margin models to offset ballooning costs.
IDC expects a modest 2% recovery in 2027 as the crisis eases, followed by a 5.2% rebound in 2028, though it said that the market was unlikely to return to previous norms.
"The memory crisis will cause more than a temporary decline; it marks a structural reset of the entire market," said Nabila Popal, senior research director at IDC's Mobile Phone Tracker.
She warned that the sub-$100 smartphone segment, representing 171 million devices, will become "permanently uneconomical" even after memory prices stabilize by mid-2027.
Experts weigh if smartphone manufacturers cater these concerns by next year to survive the competitive race.
-
AI and nuclear war: 95 percent of simulated scenarios end in escalation, study finds
-
Poland joins Spain in move to ban social media for children under 15
-
Research explores how TikTok’s recommendation system may influence teen beliefs
-
Google wins approval to export South Korea’s high-precision maps after 20 years—With strict conditions
-
Jack Dorsey cuts 4,000 roles, says AI requires smaller teams
-
Anthropic rejects Pentagon military AI proposal, holds firm on safety guardrails —What’s next?
-
'Too hard to be without’: Woman testifies against Instagram and YouTube
-
Burger King launches AI chatbot to track employee politeness