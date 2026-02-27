Kate Hudson gushes over Oscar nomination at 21
Kate Hudson recalls early success in her acting career with big accolades
Kate Hudson talks about gratitude as she recalls her early days in acting.
The star, who got nominated for Oscar’s only at the age of 21 for her work in Almost Famous, says she would not change a thing in the past.
“The answer's so easy, which is nothing. I don't look back,” says the actress. “I look at my life as a series of amazing, privileged, wonderful moments that of course have had a lot of personal things that are challenges along the way. But I never look back and wish it was any other way than it was.”
Hudson tells People, “All of the mistakes or all of the uncertainty or moments of insecurity are exactly what they should be.”
The actress adds, "To be so young and to be nominated at 21 — looking back on that, I can reflect now, having two decades of a career, it's a very different feeling to come in a room and there's people that I've worked with and people I've known for decades now. It's familiar, and you understand the business differently.”
