Next James Bond: Why Jacob Elordi may never get 007 role?

While Jacob Elordi is currently making headlines with his performance in Wuthering Heights, he is also one of a serious contender to play James Bond role.

Despite him being fan favourite to become step into the 007 role after Daniel Craig's final appearance in No Time to Die, industry insiders believe there is one factor that could stand in his way.

Speaking of the speculations over who will become the next James Bond, the source stated, "Once cameras are preparing to roll, the clock starts ticking in earnest on unveiling the next Bond. The moment talk of production gearing up happens, the pressure intensifies to confirm who will take up the spy role. The speculation has been simmering for months, but this phase makes an imminent announcement now unavoidable."

They went on to add, "What makes this chapter particularly significant is the involvement of Prime Video under Amazon MGM. There is serious discussion about a release strategy that could see the film arrive in theaters and on the streaming platform within a much tighter window than ever before, potentially even at the same time. That would mark a historic shift for a franchise that has traditionally guarded its cinematic exclusivity for more than six decades."

However, a source close to the production noted the "very practical" considerations for the role. They noted that "the character has to slip in and out of confined locations, disappear into a crowd at a casino, and look completely at ease behind the wheel of a low-slung Aston Martin."

"When you're talking about someone who stands 6ft 5in, that physical presence becomes impossible to ignore," the source stated, referring to Elordi's height.

The Kissing Booth actor naturally commands attention due to his height and build. Even onscreen, Elordi "tower over his co-stars," the source noted, adding, "It subtly reshapes the dynamic of Bond from a sleek, stealthy operator into a more imposing figure, and that shift affects the entire visual identity of the franchise."

"There is no question about Jacob's ability or screen magnetism, that isn't the issue being debated. The conversation is more technical than that. It comes down to scale and balance within the frame," another insider added.

They added that casting Elordi would require everything around him to be adjusted. "Sets may need to be designed with different dimensions in mind, camera angles recalibrated, and co-stars considered in terms of height and physical contrast. Bond has always had a recognizable outline, tailored suits, compact power, a certain physical symmetry. Introducing someone who dramatically alters that silhouette would represent a fundamental visual departure for the series."

Movie insiders revealed that within the studio it is acknowledged that Jacob Elordi brings "value, star power, intensity, and striking screen presence." Yet, some believe "those qualities might be even more potent if channeled into a formidable adversary rather than the spy himself. His stature and brooding edge could create a truly memorable villain."

It is pertinent to mention that while it is already transitional period for James Bond franchise given Amazon MGM now steering the ships, insiders suggest that casting Jacob Elordi "would send a very strong message about reinvention."

"The question being asked internally is whether that kind of dramatic visual shift is visionary, or a risk the franchise can't afford at such a pivotal juncture," the insider noted to Radar Online.