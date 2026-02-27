Lily Collins makes raw confession about eating disorder: 'I was in control I was skinny'

Lily Collins shared that being open about her eating disorder has been “terrifying but rewarding."

The 36-year-old Emily in Paris star revealed that her recovery from anorexia is an "ongoing process," while raising awareness in a recent Instagram post that “no one has to struggle in silence or shame."

In the candid post, Lily shared a reflection on her journey with an eating disorder as part of an awareness-raising campaign by the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA).

The Mirror Mirror star, who first opened up about her struggle after portraying a young woman's role suffering from the same disorder in the film To the Bone, released in 2017, began, “I want to take a moment to acknowledge Eating Disorder Awareness Week.”

“I couldn’t handle the pain and confusion surrounding my dad’s divorce, and I was having a hard time balancing being a teenager with pursuing two different grown-up careers — both of which I’d chosen myself, but which also focused heavily on how I looked," she noted of her acting and modelling career.

Lily went on to say, “Eating was no longer a fun social event, but instead a chore and a punishment. I was exhausted and antsy and bitchy all the time. I sure as hell wasn’t much fun. But my plan was working! I was in control! I was skinny!”

Further adding about her role a college student with aneroxia in her 2017 drama, she wrote, “As someone who has struggled with an eating disorder - and was able to tell the story of so many others like me through my character in To The Bone - I've always advocated for more awareness and understanding surrounding eating disorders so no one has to struggle in silence or shame.”

"Recovery looks different for everyone and is an ongoing process, but through the help of organizations like NEDA and films like To The Bone, I've learned to connect with others who share similar experiences and feel less alone.”

As she admitted that speaking out about her struggle "was and is one of the most terrifying but rewarding" experiences, Lily concluded that if her story would even help one person, it would be "beyond worth it.”