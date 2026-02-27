Pink delivers blunt message on split rumours, calls reports 'fake news'

Pink calls out tabloid reports for reporting she split up with Carey Hart

Pink has been trending on social media over reports she split with her husband, Carey Hart, with whom she has been married for two decades.



But now in an explosive video on Instagram, the So What hitmaker denies such reports, calling them "fake".

“So, I was just alerted to the fact that I’m separated from my husband. I didn’t know. Thank you, People magazine. Thank you, US Weekly. Thank you for letting me know. I was wondering if you’d also like to tell our children. My 14-year-old and 9-year-old are also unaware," she fires back at the reports.

Though Pink did not stop there.

She calls out the press for ignoring what she says are newsworthy events instead of reporting on a matter which she says is fake.

“Or do you want to talk about some real news? Do you want to talk about the Epstein files? Do you want to talk about systemic racism? Or misogyny in sports? Or how classy the women’s hockey team are? Or how eight of the 12 [gold] medals won in the Olympics this year for the US were won by women?”

The True Love singer takes another dig at the media by pointing to her accomplishments and suggesting a lack of coverage of them.

“Or do you maybe want to talk about the fact that I got nominated the first year I was eligible for the Rock & Roll m***********’ Hall of Fame?” she notes.

“Do you want to talk about my accomplishments, or do you only want to talk about my supposed demise? So, fake news. Not true. F***ing hate that term.”

“I love you all. "Go with God,” Pink concludes. “And trash news, you can do better.”

Meanwhile, her video's caption reads, 'Like I always say. If you don’t hear it from me, don’t believe the hype. Stay tuned, though! Who knows what could happen next!?"

Pink and Carey, beside these reports, parted ways in 2008, but they got back together in the following year. Married in 2008, the couple shares two kids.

