Photo: Teyana Taylor reflects on dreams turning into reality amid major score

Teyana Taylor has reflected on her journey from dreaming big as a child to finding herself in the middle of awards-season buzz.

Speaking on Entertainment Weekly’s Awardist podcast, the performer admitted that although she has always had huge ambitions, she never imagined an Oscar nomination would be part of her story.

"You never know which one of them dreams is gonna become a reality. So I've always been a big dreamer.

"I dream about everything, all the possibilities, even just bucket list stuff. Just growing up watching SNL, who would've ever thought that I would've been hosting SNL in this same year that I'm like nominated for a Oscar. Like, I used to be that little girl watching the Oscars.

"To now be in that space where I'm probably the one that another little girl sitting at home is watching me or saying that she loves my dress, or saying that she loves my speech, like, oh my God, I'm getting chills talking about that.

"It's a lot in the best way, you know? I'm so overwhelmed with joy and gratitude."

Taylor stars as revolutionary group leader Perfidia Beverly Hills in One Battle After Another and said aspects of the character resonated with her own experiences.

She said, "What black women go through, that was easy to understand in Perfidia. It was easy to understand what it felt like to be ignored. It was easy to feel like what it felt like to be in survival mode. It was easy to understand what it felt like to not be feel seen or heard."