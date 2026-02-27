Kanye West's best songs: Fans argue over bold top 10 ranking on social media

Fans butt heads over Kanye West's greatest top 10 songs on the internet

Kanye West, despite his outstandingly shocking controversies, retains a loyal fanbase that is now arguing over a viral top 10 songs list – part of Ye's discography – on social media.



A passionate listener took to Reddit to share what the user says are the Grammy winner's top ten tracks, which include songs from his experimental eras to evergreen hits.

Flashing Lights Waves All Day All of the Lights (with interlude) I wonder. New Slaves Can’t Tell Me Nothing We Major I Thought About Killing You Gone

Other fans weigh in

This ranking, in response, draws other fans to add their favourite songs under the post which, though read, was “tough” to leave songs out.

"No, Saint Pablo, Diand, ghost town. This can't be right," a social media user added.

"This can't be right? Family business reference?!?" another noted.

"I've got no words for this," a third person seemingly expressed frustration over the ranking list.

Why West's music catalogue sparks debate

The reason is simple. In the last two decades, Ye's influence on hip-hop and pop culture is arguably second to none. Given this, fans typically made contrasting opinions on his discography – in turn sparking much debate about his 'best songs'.