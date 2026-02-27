Maddox drops Pitt from surname in credits of Angelina Jolie’s new film 'Couture' despite truce from father's end in legal battle

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s eldest son has been credited without his father’s surname in his latest screen role.

Maddox, 24, worked as an assistant director on Couture, a drama led by Jolie, 50. She plays an American filmmaker diagnosed with breast cancer upon arriving in France to shoot a video for a Paris fashion show.

The film opened in French cinemas on 18 February. End credits list him as Maddox Jolie. The same name appeared in production notes circulated at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025.

His previous credit carried a different surname. In Maria, the 2024 biographical drama in which Jolie portrayed opera singer Maria Callas, he was named Maddox Jolie-Pitt while serving as a production assistant.

He is one of six children shared by Jolie and Pitt, 61. Siblings Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne have also moved away from the Pitt name in recent years.

In May 2024, Vivienne was credited as Vivienne Jolie in the Playbill for The Outsiders, a Broadway production co-produced by her mother. That August, Zahara introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie in a video posted by Essence.

Shiloh legally changed her name to Shiloh Jolie after turning 18, publishing a notice in the Los Angeles Times in line with California requirements.

The developments follow Jolie and Pitt’s split in 2016 and a divorce finalised in late 2024 after extended legal proceedings.