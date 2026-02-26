MrBeast vows to book only starlink-equipped flights as global airline adoption surges

A viral video has been circulating on social media showing YouTube star MrBeast praising Starlink’s in-flight internet capabilities. During an appearance on the Good Guys podcast, he made a bold statement regarding his future travel habits as more airlines adopt the technology. He declared that he will only fly on airlines with Starlink internet-even if it means accepting layovers or sitting in the back of the plane-praising its flawless performance in challenging environments.

Elon Musk called it a “gamechanger” and by early 2026, over 40 airlines have equipped more than 1,000 planes delivering speed up to 500 Mbps for streaming and calls over oceans. While passengers on Qatar Airways and United rave about seamless long-haul work but recent rollouts like Japan’s ZIPAIR promise smoothness everywhere, potentially reshaping how we pick flights.

He said: “Most people listening probably haven't used it but for reference when I filmed in Antarctica the only way to get any signal was Starlink. We had this four hour drive in the middle of Africa. You put Starlink on top of the car and you get the perfect signal the entire ride.”

The prominent YouTuber thinks that what Elon Musk is accomplishing with SpaceX is incredible, as there’s no doubt that it’s going to fundamentally progress humanity. He believes that within this lifetime. Someone is going to go to Mars thanks to SpaceX-a goal he truly believes in.