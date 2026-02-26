Will there be 'Smiling Friends' season 4? Animated series' creators make big announcement

Smiling Friends' creators have confirmed that the animated series will not be renewed for season four.

Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel shared the sad news with the series' fans on Wednesday via a video posted to Adult Swim’s X account.

In a six-minute clip, Zach began, “I’m gonna cut right to the chase. This is not a bit, this is not a joke.”

He further stated that "Michael and I are here to announce that ‘Smiling Friends’ will be ending after Season 3 is done.”

Michael then added, “To be perfectly honest, after we finished Season 3, Zach and I just both had the same feeling where we felt pretty burnt out after putting years and years into this, but also pretty accomplished.

"We just came to this feeling where we were like, ‘I think that could just be it,’ after Season 3," he continued.

Michael then clarified that it was “our decision” to end the Smiling Friends and that Adult Swim has been “very supportive.”

“When we told them exactly this, they said, ‘If you’re not feeling like making a cartoon, we’re not going to stop you. Go have a break," he shared.

For those unversed, the third season of Adult Swim's animated series was released in October 2025.