Heidi Montag reveals why she felt 'robbed' on 'The Masked Singer' after her elimination

Heidi Montag spent years dreaming of being on The Masked Singer, but she could not live her dream for a longer period.

The Glitter and Glory songstress, who appeared as Snow Cone in season 14, has been exposed.

Montag wanted to participate in the reality singing competition television series since its debut and when she had a chance to live her dream, an injury found its way to her way, forcing her to leave the show.

During the show, she got a “haemorrhage” on her vocal cord and it was was so dreadful that she “could not even talk, according to Us Weekly.

Sharing the details of how it happened, The Dramatic hitmaker said that “the helmet is just so heavy and it was so hard, and I was straining my neck trying to lift the head up. And then I was just singing so much and so hard, and so it did strain my voice and then cause the hemorrhage of my vocal cord.”

Montag “had been whispering for two weeks straight” at home when the Spicy Girls Night was about to come and struggled to converse with her kids, sons Gunner Stone and Ryker Pratt, whom she shares with her husband, Spencer Pratt.

“It was really intense off camera, and I was trying to just save my voice. So, I was definitely in tears before and after, because I have wanted this for so long, and then to have to leave for a vocal injury was just devastating for me at the time. I just felt like I was being robbed of this opportunity I’ve been waiting for so long for … and I know it was magnified because of everything that I’ve been through,” she recounted.

It is pertinent to mention that Heidi Montag, as Snow Cone, talked ab everything she and her family went through after losing their home in the Los Angeles wildfire.