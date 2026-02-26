Jennifer Aniston, boyfriend Jim Curtis prepare to move in after 'hard launching' their relationship?

Jennifer Aniston and boyfriend Jim Curtis have completely shifted their focus to wedding preparations, as they were spotted hunting a major essential in New York City.

The Friends alum and the 50-year-old hypnotherapist, writer, and lifestyle coach have been dating each other for more than a year, but they “hard launched” their relationship in November 2025 by posting a picture on Instagram.

As Aniston and Curtis are inching closer to their big day, they were seen furniture shopping this week in New York City. The love birds were browsing luxury pieces at ROOM Luxury Furniture & Lighting in Tribeca.

The Primetime Emmy-winning actress opted for casual attire as she donned a dark sweater, grey scarf, and a pair of loose-fitting jeans. She completed her look with lightly tinted round glasses.

While holding Curtis’s black cane, Anniston walked clutching an olive-green wool coat.

On the other hand, the author of The Stimulati Experience wore blue jeans with a stylish grey jacket and matching fringed scarf.

Keeping his look casual, he had black sneakers with white soles on.

Notably, this comes a week after when Aniston and Curtis were seen house hunting, bearing the northeast cold.