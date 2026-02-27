Meghan Markle adds diamonds to engagement ring for Jordan trip

Meghan Markle’s management ring is gaining attention amid her recent trip to Jordan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a whirlwind trip to the country after an invitation from the World Health Organization’s (WHO) director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu.

During her day out, Meghan was spotted with iterations in her famous 2017 engagement ring.

Expert Neil Dutta, of engagement ring specialists Angelic Diamonds, said: "We saw another subtle yet impactful change to Meghan's ring. Additional diamonds were added to the central stone setting, debuting at the Invictus Games in The Hague. This enhancement likely boosted the ring's value to approximately £250,000.”

"The most recent iteration of Meghan's engagement ring glimpsed in the Netflix trailer, showcases what appears to be an emerald-cut centre stone," the expert noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.