The power of literature

This letter refers to article ‘Law and literature’ (October 1,2022) by Mehmood Y Mandviwalla. There is no denying that the law without literature is like a body without a soul. In such critical times, adopting the law in written form will only cause harm.

As literature makes alive other things, similarly, its role in law cannot be ignored. It is the greatness of literature that makes the different sections and articles of law accessible to us and imbues them with meaning. Hence if literature is removed from law, it will fail to command the same deference and legitimacy.

Zakeer Zakreeya

Awaran