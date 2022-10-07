CITY PULSE

Once Upon a Time in Pakistan
The Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation’s Centre of Biomedical Ethics & Culture is hosting a discussion by investigative journalists Saba Imtiaz and Tooba Masood on poetry, politics and people of the ’70s. Titled ‘Once Upon a Time in Pakistan’, the event will be held at 3pm on October 8. Contact cbec.siut@gmail.com or 021-99216957 for registration.
