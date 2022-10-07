Indus Motor bags MAP award

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC) has won “Best Corporate Excellence Award’ in the automobile assembler sector category at the 37th Corporate Excellence Awards 2022 hosted by the Management Association of Pakistan (MAP), a statement said on Thursday.

The award was presented by former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to IMC chief financial officer Mohammad Ibadullah.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Asghar Jamali, IMC’s chief executive said, “It is quite an honour to once again receive this much coveted award from MAP and for us, the biggest contributor in this crowning accomplishment has been the Toyota Way.”

The evaluation for the awards comprised of four phases i.e. (a) shortlisting on the basis of dividend payouts during the last three years, (b) detailed financial assessment, (c) review of management practices, and (d) management interviews. MAP instituted the Corporate Excellence Awards in 1982 with an aim to recognise and honor companies showing outstanding performance and demonstrating progress and enlightened management practices.