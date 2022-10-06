Maryam leaves for London

Maryam Nawaz Sharif. —File photo

LAHORE: PMLN Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz left for London on a private airline flight here on Wednesday morning.

Maryam got her passport back on Tuesday and left for London to meet her father Nawaz Sharif, family sources said, adding that before leaving for London, she recited Fateha on the graves of her grandfather, grandmother and mother. The family sources said she would stay in London for about a month after which she was likely to return home. It was still not clear whether Nawaz Sharif would also come back to Pakistan with Maryam, who reached Doha on Wednesday and would reach London on Thursday night.

Party sources said that during her London trip, Maryam would discuss the future political scenario and power sharing formula with her father as well as his return. It may be possible that some top party stalwarts will also visit London during this time to discuss the future strategy of PMLN on the next general elections.

The party sources said that presently, the PMLN was under severe public criticism due to rising inflation, increase in prices of electricity, petrol and essential commodities and in case the PMLN-led government failed to give any significant relief to the public, they might face the consequences in the upcoming by-elections as well as the next general elections.

They said Nawaz Sharif would hold discussions with Maryam and other party leaders on ways to improve the economy and give relief to the masses. Other topics of discussion include re-organisation of the PMLN especially, in Punjab and Lahore, because since the death of PMLN Lahore president Pervaiz Malik, the slot was empty, the sources said, adding that the father and daughter might also discuss legal course of action for the return of Nawaz Sharif.

The sources said that taking back the government in Punjab, role of establishment in future, appointment of COAS, Imran Khan’s long march and upcoming by-elections would also be discussed.

Meanwhile, Captain (retd) Safdar, while talking with media at the Lahore airport, said he was not going to London with Maryam. “I am facing 26 cases in different courts,” he said.

Talking about the country’s economic situation, he said the PMLN government would fulfil its responsibilities. He said in 2017, he, in the parliament, said if the election of 2018 was stolen, the dollar would cross Rs200 and the same happened. The economy would gradually improve and dollar had already started coming down after the return of Ishaq Dar.

Answering a question about Maryam’s visit to London, he said she was going there after three years where she would meet her father and brothers for the first time after the death of her mother.