PDM, PTI not sincere in solving public problems: JI

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has reiterated that both ruling PDM and PTI are not sincere in solving people’s problems.

Both sides, he said, carried out the western agenda in the country, destroying the economy, Islamic social values and ideology of Pakistan using legislation as their weapon. He said this while presiding over a meeting of JI central leadership at Mansoora on Wednesday.

Sirajul Haq expressed concern over the moves to amend the article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, saying Islamic provisions of the Constitution are being attacked under a planned conspiracy.

The JI leader said the Transgender Act and law against domestic violence also aimed at destroying the Islamic values of the society. “We will resist the agenda of secular lobbies and continue our efforts to transform Pakistan into Islamic welfare state.”

The rulers, he said, in Pakistan always acted as tools of secular powers. They also looted the resources of the country, keeping the people deprived and devastated, he said. The three major political parties, he said, failed to deliver despite enjoying power for years.

He said the people have lost faith on the judicial system as the powerful never came under the radar of justice even committed worst crimes but the neck of the poor caught on minor mistakes. He said the country could not move forward without establishing the supremacy of law. Sirajul Haq asked the PDM government to fulfill the promises it made during the long marches against inflation and decrease prices of daily needs.