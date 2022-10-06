 
Thursday October 06, 2022
Wanted: rule of law

October 06, 2022

The recent acquittals of top politicians in corruption cases run contrary to our ruling elite’s claims of ensuring equality before the law. The ordinary people rarely gets any justice, while the elite are treated with great leniency.

Who will stand up and implement rule of law in Pakistan? Both the current and previous governments, despite their promises, have failed.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

