Pistons vs Hornets recap: brawl erupts with 4 players getting tossed before Detroit victory

The Pistons vs Hornets matchup took a dramatic turn Monday night as a third quarter brawl led to four player removals before the Detroit Pistons held on for a 110-104 victory over Charlotte.

Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 33 points and nine rebounds as the Pistons snapped the Hornets’s nine game winning streak in a physical contest that escalated midway through the third quarter.

Jalen Duren sparked the confrontatoin after being fouled by Moussa Diabate on a drive to the basket.

The two players went face to face before Duren struck Diabate with an open right hand, sparking a prolonged altercation involving multiple players.

Officials ejected Diabate, Miles Bridges, Duren and Isaiah Stewart following the incident.

The tension continued into the fourth quarter when Hornets coach Charles Lee was also tossed after arguing a no call and needing to be restrained from confronting an official.

Despite the chaos, Detroit maintained control late in the game.

Tobias Harris hit a key jumper with under a minute remaining and Cunningham sealed the win at the free throw line in the closing seconds.

Brandon Miller scored 24 points for Charlotte, while LaMelo Ball and Kon Knueppel added 20 each.

Duncan Robinson finished with 18 points for Detroit and Duren had 15 before his ejection.