Gordie Howe Bridge faces uncertainty after Trump warning to Canada
Trump said he would prevent the Gordie Howe Bridge from opening unless the United States is compensated
US President Donald Trump is threatening to block the opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge, the new international crossing connecting Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, according to CBC News.
Trump made the comments in a social media post on Monday, saying he would prevent the bridge from opening unless the United States is compensated.
“I will not allow this bridge to open until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them, and also, importantly, Canada treats the United States with the Fairness and Respect that we deserve,” Trump wrote.
In the same post, Trump accused Canada of treating the US “very unfairly for decades,” criticized the project for being built “with virtually no US content,” and renewed criticism of Prime Minister Mark Carney over trade relations with China.
“With all that we have given them, we should own, perhaps, at least one half of this asset,” he wrote.
The Gordie Howe Bridge project cost $6.4 billion and was fully funded by Canada’s federal government.
However, the bridge is jointly owned by Canada and the state of Michigan.
Construction began in 2018 and major work is now complete, according to the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority. Final inspections are underway, with the bridge expected to open later this year.
