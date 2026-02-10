Air Canada’s flights to Cuba halted as as aviation fuel crisis worsens

Canadian carrier Air Canada has halted service to Cuba, marking a major disruption for travellers as the situation continues to evolve amid a worsening aviation fuel crisis.

The airline confirmed that flights were suspended because aviation fuel will not be commercially available at Cuban airports starting Tuesday, according to a Notice to Aviation (NOTAM).

The suspension affects routes from Toronto and Montreal to popular resort destinations, with the airline operating about 16 weekly flights to four Cuban cities.

Air Canada said the move took effect Monday but added that approximately 3,000 customers already in Cuba will be brought home over the coming days on special return flights.

The fuel shortage comes as Cuba faces a deepening energy crisis linked to reduced Venezuelan oil supplies and growing economic pressure, according to multiple reports.

Rolling blackouts and fuel scarcity have already affected daily life across the island, while new US policy threats targeting countries that supply oil to Cuba have raised further concerns.

While Air Canada has paused its service, other Canadian airlines such as WestJet and Air Transat have not yet fully suspended flights, instead monitoring the situation and introducing contingency measures.

Officials say the airline will continue reviewing conditions before deciding when normal operations can resume.