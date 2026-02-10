Thunder vs Lakers: LeBron James playing as Lakers miss Luka Dončić
Thunder vs Lakers: Lakers confirm that Luka Dončić is ruled out of the game due to a hamstring strain.
The Thunder vs Lakers matchup tipped off Monday night with Los Angeles set to face a major challenge against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, even with LeBron James available to play.
The Lakers confirm that Luka Dončić is ruled out of the game due to a hamstring strain. It marks his second straight absence as the team continues to manage the injury and hopes it does not lead to a long layoff.
LeBron James, however, is good to go. The veteran forward is not listed on the official injury report, indicating he is available to suit up and play in his 35th game of the season for Los Angeles.
James has been a steady presence this year, averaging 21.8 points, 6.8 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game through 34 appearances.
With Dončić sidelined, the Lakers will rely heavily on James to help generate offense and steady the team against one of the league’s top contenders.
Los Angeles enters the night with a 32-19 record and sits fifth in the Western Conference standings. Oklahoma City, meanwhile, leads the conference at 40-13.
