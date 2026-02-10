Cavaliers vs Nuggets showdown heats up after blockbuster trade

The Cavaliers vs Nuggets game in Denver is shaping up to be far more challenging than expected, as Cleveland arrives with a revamped lineup following a major trade deadline move.

The Cavaliers recently acquired James Harden in a blockbuster deal that sent Darius Garland to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Harden now joins Donovan Mitchell to form a potent scoring duo that presents serious problems for Denver’s perimeter defenxce.

Mitchell enters the game averaging a career-high 28.9 points per game, while Harden is producing 23 points and eight assists per night despite being in his 16th NBA season.

Cleveland, however, is not without its own concerns. The Cavaliers are missing Evan Mobley, who remains sidelined, and the team has had limited time to build chemistry since the trade.

Their defence ranks around league average, creating opportunities for Denver’s offense.

The Nuggets enter the matchup as the NBA’s highest-scoring team, averaging 120.4 points per game.

Julian Strawther continues to play an expanded role due to injuries, adding another perimeter threat for Denver.