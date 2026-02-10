Where Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes stand after second breakup

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes "are not dating right now" but "still love each other."

On Monday, an insider told People magazine that the country superstar, 32, and the actor, 33, want to see each other happy despite their second breakup.

"They still love each other, which is why they've kept trying to make it work. But their lives are in very different places right now," the source said.

The confidant further said, "Figuring out where to live and how to truly merge their lives has been hard lately. It's been something they've gone back and forth on."

"They just want to be happy though," added a tipster. They've been trying to figure out a situation where they are both happy together, but that doesn't seem possible at the moment."

Meanwhile, another source told the publication that "Kelsea's been so supportive of him throughout their relationship but it hasn't been reciprocated, especially as her career has continued to grow."

"It feels like there's insecurity there on his end," added the insider.

For those unversed, Kelsea and Chase announced they were back together on New Year's Eve.

At that time, Kelsea posted a lengthy note on Instagram, sharing her thoughts on a rekindled romance.

"Messy year for the heart, messy year for the outside coming in, messy year for the way it became an out of our hands portrayal of it," the Miss Me More songstress penned over a photo of her and Chase.

"But what I’ll say, and all I really care to share indefinitely with my personal life anymore, is that I really love love," she added. "I believe in it, I believe in him, and I believe in breaking patterns. Now go kiss your person and stop speculating."