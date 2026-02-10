Prince William traumatised by ‘bizarre image’ uncle Andrew has brought for Royals

Prince William traumatised by ‘bizarre image’ uncle Andrew has brought upon Royals

Prince William and King Charles are flabbergasted by the amount of humiliation received from King Charles.

His Majesty and the Prince of Wales are fed up of the lack of repentance coming from the ex- Duke of York and want to resolve the scandal as quick as possible.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams tells Express: “It appears that the photograph of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor lying across the laps of a row of women with Ghislaine Maxwell looking on was taken at a black tie event at Sandringham, according to Sky News."

He continues: "King Charles and Prince William will have been expecting further embarrassments to emerge featuring Andrew and possibly his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. This is certainly a bizarre image."

"Andrew's behavior and lack of any repentance will undoubtedly have infuriated [Prince William and King Charles]," Fitzwilliams adds to the outlet.

The future British monarch, Prince William, arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday for a solo royal tour after issuing his first statement on Jeffrey Epstein.

The royal was formally welcomed by the Deputy Governor of Riyadh, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz as he touched down at the King Khalid International Airport to strengthen UK-Saudi ties.

It is WIlliam's first overseas tour of 2026, just hours after he and his wife Kate Middleton broke their silence over Jeffrey Epstein.

“I can confirm the Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims," said the couple's spokesperson.