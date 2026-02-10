Marc Anthony weighs in on Beckham family rift

Marc Anthony calls Beckham family rift ‘extremely unfortunate’ amid public fallout

Marc Anthony has addressed the highly publicised tension within the Beckham family after recent claims made by Brooklyn Beckham about his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

The singer, 57, broke his silence in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Monday, calling the situation “extremely unfortunate” after being dragged in the narrative for his conduct at Brooklyn's wedding.

“I have nothing to say about what’s happening with the family,” Anthony said. “They’re a wonderful, wonderful family. I’ve known them since before the kids were born. I’m godfather to Cruz. I’m really close to the family.”

While declining to weigh in directly, Anthony suggested the public narrative does not reflect the full picture. “It’s extremely unfortunate how it’s playing out, but how it’s playing out is hardly the truth,” he added.

Anothny's statement comes after Brooklyn, the eldest Beckham son, publicly addressed his estrangement from his parents in a series of Instagram Stories on January 19, alleging long-standing control and emotional distress tied to his family dynamic. He also pushed back against claims that his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, influences his decisions.

Brooklyn also revisited a moment from his April 2022 wedding, alleging that a planned dance with his wife was disrupted. According to his account, Anthony invited him onstage to be serenaded, but his mother instead joined him for a dance that Brooklyn described as inappropriate and humiliating.

A source later told People that Anthony introduced Victoria Beckham as “the most beautiful woman in the room,” prompting a slow dance that allegedly left guests stunned and Peltz Beckham in tears.

However, another attendee disputed that characterisation and described the moment as casual and part of a broader celebration in which multiple family members danced. The Beckham family has not publicly responded to Brooklyn’s claims.