Why Prince William’s statement over Jeffrey Epstein ‘says a lot’

Prince William has made a prominent statement against Jeffrey Epstein for a key reason, it is revealed.

The Prince of Wales, who has shred his concern amid the ongoing situation with Epstein files, is targeting to face backlash on the Royals head-on.

Former Royal butler, Grant Harold, tells Mirror: “I’m not surprised. While William has been distancing himself from this as much as he can, there have been moments that have made his feelings clear - like their frosty exchange at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral.

“William will want absolutely nothing to do with his uncle, and Kate will be the same. They will want to be actively distancing themselves from Andrew and Sarah Ferguson,” he adds.

“The fact he’s come out publicly says a lot. I think they know the seriousness of this. The late Queen’s famous motto was of course ‘never complain, never explain’ - but William is very different. He wants to face these things full on. He doesn’t want to mess around or just put his head in the sand,”

establishes the expert.