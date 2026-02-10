Why Prince William’s statement over Jeffrey Epstein ‘says a lot’
Prince William wants to stand strong amid excessive backlash over Jeffrey Epstein.
Prince William has made a prominent statement against Jeffrey Epstein for a key reason, it is revealed.
The Prince of Wales, who has shred his concern amid the ongoing situation with Epstein files, is targeting to face backlash on the Royals head-on.
Former Royal butler, Grant Harold, tells Mirror: “I’m not surprised. While William has been distancing himself from this as much as he can, there have been moments that have made his feelings clear - like their frosty exchange at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral.
“William will want absolutely nothing to do with his uncle, and Kate will be the same. They will want to be actively distancing themselves from Andrew and Sarah Ferguson,” he adds.
“The fact he’s come out publicly says a lot. I think they know the seriousness of this. The late Queen’s famous motto was of course ‘never complain, never explain’ - but William is very different. He wants to face these things full on. He doesn’t want to mess around or just put his head in the sand,”
establishes the expert.
-
King Charles charms crowds during Lancashire tour
-
‘Disgraced’ Andrew still has power to shake King Charles’ reign: Expert
-
Why Prince William ground breaking Saudi tour is important
-
Real reason Prince William, Kate broke silence on Andrew scandal revealed
-
King Charles speaks out over Andrew's scandal: 'Stand ready to help police'
-
Prince Harry under a lot of stress as Meghan Markle makes bizarre demands
-
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's subtle break from disgraced parents exposed
-
King Charles takes a major step to keep horrified Prince William out of the loop on Andrew: Insider