Prince William, Kate Middleton thrashed for their ‘bland’ Epstein statement

Prince William and Kate Middleton are called out for their recent statement over Jeffrey Epstein.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released a statement over the ongoing revelations from Epstein files and have expressed their concern over the situation.

However, former GMB host, Piers Morgan, is not happy with the couple’s statement, noting that their words will not heal the damage caused by the Royals.

Writing on X, he blasted: “Hmmm. We’re all ‘deeply concerned’ - I don’t think a bland two-line statement from a spokesman is going to cut it for the Royals now. The Epstein scandal is in danger of becoming an existential threat to the Monarchy itself if they don’t tackle the Andrew crisis head-on.”

In their first public statement on the issue, the couple's spokesperson said Prince William and Princess Catherine were "focused on the victims" in light of information contained in the newly released nedocuments in the US. The statement comes during Wiliam's visit to Saudi Arabia.

"I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims," the Waleses said.