Discord face scan age verification rules explained as platform tightens access

Discord’s face scan age verification system is set to launch globally next month as the platform introduces stricter age checks and new safety settings for millions of users.

Discord announced that accounts will automatically be placed into a “teen-appropriate” experience unless users can confirm they are adults.

The move is part of a broader effort to improve online safety and limit access to age-restricted spaces.

Savannah Badalich, Discord’s global head of product policy, told The Verge: “For most adults, age verification won’t be required, as Discord’s age inference model uses account information such as account tenure, device and activity data, and aggregated, high-level patterns across Discord communities. Discord does not use private messages or any message content in this process.”

Under the new system, users who are not verified as adults will face several restrictions.

They will be blocked from entering age-restricted servers and channels and will not be able to speak in livestream-style “stage” channels.

Additional content filters will also hide material flagged as graphic or sensitive.

Discord says the changes will also add new safety features, including warning prompts for friend requests from unfamiliar users and automatic filtering of direct messages into a separate inbox.

The update marks one of the platform’s biggest policy shifts in recent years as social media companies face growing pressure to protect younger audiences online.