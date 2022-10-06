Gold drops Rs150/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs150 per tola on Wednesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs148,300 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs129 to Rs127,143. In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $5 to $1,709 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,620 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,388.88.