CM seeks plan to solarise hospitals

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has ordered the completion of health projects on the fast track and asked for a workable plan to shift government hospitals to solar energy in a phased manner.

Presiding over a meeting to review ongoing health sector projects, the chief minister ordered a full assessment of the solarisation of the hospitals and approved funds for the construction of the dental hospital in Jubilee Town. He directed to complete the Institute of Child Health under a public-private partnership and said that the mother and child block of Ganga Ram Hospital should be completed this month. Similarly, he said that the upgradation of DHQ hospitals in Gujranwala and Sahiwal should be completed soon. The DHQ hospital in Gujranwala was being developed as a 500-bed teaching hospital while DHQ hospital Sahiwal would be designed as a 773-bed teaching hospital to provide the best healthcare facilities to the patients.

The chief minister directed that the installation of 30 dialysis machines and other equipment in the 250-bed Institute of Urology and Transplantation Rawalpindi should be completed soon and the outdoor and emergency block of Fateh Muhammad Buzdar Institute of Cardiology DG Khan be made functional as soon as possible. He approved the release of funds for the installation of a pet scan and cyclotron machine in Nishtar Hospital, Multan. The 256-bed trauma centre and emergency of Jinnah Hospital would be operationalised soon. The chief minister also approved the funds for installing the latest machine in the oncology ward of Jinnah Hospital. The meeting was told that a 200-bed emergency ward would be completed in General Hospital in the first phase.

Provincial Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, former principal secretary GM Sikander, finance secretary and health department officials attended the meeting.

WOMAN MPs: The chief minister said the political role of women parliamentarians in country’s development is appreciable. He stated this while talking to women parliamentarians who called on him at his office.

Those who met the CM included Firdous Rehana, Musarat Jamshed Cheema, Farhat Farooq, Sania Kamran, Farah Agha, Samina Khawar and Sabrina Javed, while Speaker Sibtain Khan and Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti were also present.

The CM noted that the women parliamentarians had played the role of the vanguard in the democratic struggle of Imran Khan. The welfare of women has always been considered a priority by the government and every effort would be made to protect their rights, he said and sought a report about the construction of a dam in Sohawa when a woman parliamentarian put forth this proposal.