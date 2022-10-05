IO gets more time to file charge sheet against man who ‘burned son to death’

A judicial magistrate directed on Tuesday the investigating officer to file a charge sheet against a man arrested for allegedly burning his son to death for not doing his homework in Karachi’s Orangi Town last month.

Nazeer Khan has been booked and arrested for dousing his 12-year-old son Shaheer with kerosene and setting him on fire at their Rais Amrohvi Colony home on September 14. As the case came up for hearing on Tuesday, the investigating officer produced the father before the judicial magistrate (West) from the prison.

He stated that the investigation was still incomplete; hence, he requested more time to enable him to file the investigation report as required under Section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Granting the IO’s request, the magistrate directed him to submit the investigation report till October 11, when the suspect should also be produced. According to the prosecution, the incident occurred in the jurisdiction of the Iqbal Market police station on September 14. The boy was taken to the burns ward of Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi where he succumbed to his injuries two days later. He had suffered 70 per cent burn injuries.

The police said the suspect during interrogation told them that he didn’t want to kill his son. He said he sprinkled kerosene on him just to scare him due to his lack of interest in studies. The suspect said he had just lit a match to frighten the boy, but the oil caught fire. As a result, the boy suffered serious burns injuries. A case was lodged against him on the complaint of the victim’s mother.