KE to create forum for traders

KARACHI: CEO of K-Electric Moonis Alvi has said that the power utility would create a forum with representatives from traders and KE to work together in resolving complaints and supporting their businesses.

He said that in a meeting with president of the Orangi Traders Association Abdullah Batra and senior leadership from the Karachi Chamber of Commerce Law and Order Committee on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the KE chief executive officer apprised the traders of the progress the utility had made since privatisation. He also gave them an update on the status of KE’s 900MW power plant as well as ongoing challenges arising from the non-availability of cheap natural gas, which is leading to expensive electricity production for Karachi.

Alvi ensured KE’s support towards addressing the operational challenges faced by the business community.