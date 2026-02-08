Inter Miami vs Barcelona SC recap as Messi shines with goal and assist

Inter Miami continued its preseason tour with a dramatic 2-2 draw against Barcelona SC in Quito, Ecuador, as Lionel Messi scored his first goal of 2026 and added an assist in an entertaining friendly.

The Argentine star opened the scoring in the 31st minute with a trademark solo run, driving forward from deep before beating defenders and finishing with a powerful left footed shot.

The goal marked a strong start to the year for the veteran forward.

Barcelona SC responded through Joao Rojas, but Inter Miami regained the lead in first half stoppage time .

Messi delivered a precise cross field pass to new signing German Berterame, who found the net with a deflected effort.

It was Berterame’s first start since joining the club in a reported $15millin transfer from Monterrey.

Messi was substituted just after the hour mark, with Luis Suarez coming on as Inter Miami pushed for victory.

However, late drama unfolded at Estadio Banco Pichincha when substitute David Ayala received a red card in the 87th minute. Moments later, Tomas Martinez scored from close range to level the match.

Inter Miami now has one win from three preseason games in South America.

Javier Mascherano’s side will face Independiante del Valle next in Puerto Rico before opening the 2026 MLS season against LAFC on February 21.