David Beckham pays tribute to estranged son Brooklyn amid ongoing family rift

David Beckham is still publicly showing support for his eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, despite a deepening rift within the family.

The former footballer, 50, shared a series of posts on Instagram showing football boots from his career archive. Several pairs featured the names of his sons, including Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, etched into the design.

The posts come amid reports that Brooklyn has removed or altered tattoos dedicated to his family. Most recently, he appeared to have modified a tattoo on his right arm that previously featured an anchor with the word “DAD” and the phrase “Love you Bust.” The design now reportedly shows altered imagery with the wording removed.

A source told The Sun that Brooklyn underwent laser treatment, saying, “He wanted it gone,” and that keeping the tribute no longer felt genuine.

Brooklyn is also believed to have covered up a chest tattoo that once read “mama’s boy,” referencing his mother, Victoria Beckham.

The aspiring chef also previously had the names of his siblings, including Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, tattooed across his fingers, which have since been replaced with a black-and-white cloudy design that now covers his hand and fingers. Tattoos honouring his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, 31, remain intact.

Despite these developments, David continues to reference his son publicly. In addition to the boot archive, he shared images showing his own “Buster” tattoo, a long-standing tribute to Brooklyn, and older memorabilia linking all three of his sons to his football career.

The social media posts follow Brooklyn’s public statement last month in which he said he does not intend to reconcile with his parents. In a message shared on Instagram Stories, he accused David and Victoria Beckham of spreading “countless lies” and attempting to undermine his marriage to wife Nicola.

Brooklyn also alleged that Victoria interfered with his 2022 wedding, claiming she canceled Nicola’s wedding dress at the last minute and behaved inappropriately with him during the reception.

Brooklyn is now focused on his life in the United States with Nicola, with reports suggesting the couple is considering adoption.